PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $33.26

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.26 and last traded at $33.57, with a volume of 581392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.84.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,179,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,193,688.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,448,100 shares of company stock valued at $106,825,157. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.