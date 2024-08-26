PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,515 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.11% of PDD worth $200,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,075,172,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 15,755.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,087,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055,169 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,100 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,883,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 2,263,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,149 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PDD Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $39.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.00. The stock had a trading volume of 102,479,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,902,278. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PDD Profile
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
