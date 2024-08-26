Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.3% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,025,543 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. TD Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,975,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,259,232. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

