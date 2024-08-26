Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $4.75. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 6,808,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 15,899,925 shares.The stock last traded at $5.12 and had previously closed at $4.84.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PTON. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $32,836.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,194.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $49,123.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,171 shares in the company, valued at $384,526.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $32,836.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,194.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,813 shares of company stock valued at $187,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

