PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Trading Up 1.3%

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 48,630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 215,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

PetroTal Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56.

About PetroTal

(Get Free Report)

PetroTal Corp. engages in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp. in June 2018.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.