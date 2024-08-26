Pictet North America Advisors SA Increases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,984. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.24.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,006,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,074. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

