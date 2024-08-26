Pictet North America Advisors SA Raises Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 288.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,830 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned about 0.60% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $11,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,235,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 327.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,873,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS ICVT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.18. 147,952 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.63.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.