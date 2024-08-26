Pictet North America Advisors SA Trims Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Pictet North America Advisors SA trimmed its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 542,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,309 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises 1.5% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $13,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PYLD traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.41. 248,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,061. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

