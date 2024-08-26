PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.90

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.90 and last traded at $98.90, with a volume of 3592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.69.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.46.

Get PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 63.0% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 32,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 101.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter worth about $855,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,414.8% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.