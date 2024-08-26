Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 21 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 5,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $7.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $828.27. The stock had a trading volume of 702,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,029. The company has a 50 day moving average of $782.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $759.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $850.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $169.80 billion, a PE ratio of 88.59, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,930,684. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Truist Financial upped their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.62.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

