Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Decreases Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lowered its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. JOYY comprises approximately 0.9% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of JOYY worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in JOYY by 1,758.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,428,000 after acquiring an additional 628,573 shares in the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd lifted its position in JOYY by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 783,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,083,000 after acquiring an additional 270,564 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in JOYY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,512,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in JOYY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,235,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in JOYY by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 88,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of YY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,879. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.19. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $564.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YY

JOYY Company Profile

(Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.