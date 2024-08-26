Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.01. 1,827,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,806. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $60.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average of $59.75.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.