Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 91.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,454.4% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 80,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,161 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $555.01. 864,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,855. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $564.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.85.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

