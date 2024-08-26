Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.4% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 44.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

3M stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,617,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,496. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $130.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.27. The stock has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

