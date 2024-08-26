Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,990,052,000 after buying an additional 292,017 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in BlackRock by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,354,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,630,127,000 after buying an additional 435,358 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in BlackRock by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,853,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,471,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,006,490,000 after purchasing an additional 58,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $1,812,920,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $17.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $882.84. The stock had a trading volume of 412,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,632. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $828.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $805.18. The firm has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $885.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $874.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on BLK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total value of $10,500,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,670,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total value of $10,500,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,042 shares of company stock worth $68,587,117. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.