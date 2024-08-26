Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Williams Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302,888 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,403,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,104,000 after buying an additional 846,517 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,520,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,063,000 after acquiring an additional 442,720 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,534,000 after acquiring an additional 576,063 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,473. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

