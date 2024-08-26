Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $13.89 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,867.3% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 89,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,885,000 after purchasing an additional 85,223 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 175,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,016,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 117,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IVV stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $563.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,341. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.65. The stock has a market cap of $485.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

