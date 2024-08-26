ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Gap Up to $6.50

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $6.68. ProFrac shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 31,382 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ProFrac from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

ProFrac Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.85.

In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 411,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $2,480,639.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,611,928 shares in the company, valued at $461,969,925.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,028,599 shares of company stock worth $7,806,552. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,580,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ProFrac by 712.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 130,757 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ProFrac by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProFrac in the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

