Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

Prologis Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:PLD traded up $2.88 on Friday, reaching $128.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,938,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,829. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.24 and a 200 day moving average of $119.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

