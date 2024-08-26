ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Up 5.5%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.03 and last traded at $30.97. 602,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,939,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Up 5.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCO. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

