ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) were down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $123.76 and last traded at $123.85. Approximately 270,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 482,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.83.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.39 and its 200-day moving average is $109.60.

Get ProShares Ultra Semiconductors alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USD. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $4,089,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,274,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,399,000. Client First Investment Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 750.4% in the 2nd quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,435 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Featured Stories

