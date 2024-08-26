PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.18.

PTC has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,290,813.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,361,636. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 9,600.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 28,224 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of PTC by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $177.31 on Friday. PTC has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $194.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.75 and a 200 day moving average of $179.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 74.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

