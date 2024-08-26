Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $215,074,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,839,000 after acquiring an additional 30,469 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,132,000 after acquiring an additional 455,693 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,331,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,584,000 after purchasing an additional 259,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 315.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,206,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG remained flat at $81.04 on Monday. 1,793,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $81.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

