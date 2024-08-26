pufETH Price Tops $2,696.95 on Top Exchanges (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. One pufETH token can currently be bought for about $2,696.95 or 0.04275128 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, pufETH has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. pufETH has a total market cap of $401.43 million and approximately $443,827.86 worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

pufETH Token Profile

pufETH’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 503,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 502,927.70182726. The last known price of pufETH is 2,738.47996781 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,770,593.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pufETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

