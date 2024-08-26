PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 94.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,947. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $136.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

