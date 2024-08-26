Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by stock analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PSTG. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.65.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSTG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.57. 223,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,847,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $70.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.32.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $5,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $5,239,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 328,995 shares of company stock worth $19,175,193. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $115,452,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 56.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,696,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,873 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4,095.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,121,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,618 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 835.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,078,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,458,000 after purchasing an additional 963,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,733,000 after purchasing an additional 943,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

