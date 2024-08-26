Radio Caca 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.78 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $56.37 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001466 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002140 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,879,555,113 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.