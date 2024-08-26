Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Shares Up 18.8%

Shares of Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report) were up 18.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 137,489 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 122,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Radius Gold Trading Up 18.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 11.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.51.

About Radius Gold

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

See Also

