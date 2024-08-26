Rational Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of GDX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.24. 9,210,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,088,758. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $39.97.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

