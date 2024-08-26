Rational Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 328 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $2,909,524,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,842,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,059 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $705,636,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,692,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $898,175,000 after purchasing an additional 697,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $333,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,084 shares of company stock valued at $19,767,092 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $605.59. 519,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,378. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $622.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $574.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $574.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

