Rational Advisors LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after buying an additional 11,099,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,985,783,000 after buying an additional 8,473,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,300,000 after buying an additional 8,298,920 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $172,902,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.93. 16,501,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,871,719. The firm has a market cap of $163.93 billion, a PE ratio of -482.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

