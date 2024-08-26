Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 3,455 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,156,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,972,000 after buying an additional 1,661,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $89,446,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,423,000 after purchasing an additional 32,917 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,632,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,990,000 after buying an additional 105,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,168,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,339,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.45. 52,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.86. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $35.52.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

