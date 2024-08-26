Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 3,767 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 402.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VIS traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $250.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,180. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.88 and its 200-day moving average is $237.88. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $183.29 and a one year high of $250.99. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

