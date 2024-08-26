Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 49 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

VDC traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $217.13. 8,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,581. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.40 and its 200 day moving average is $203.47. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $217.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

