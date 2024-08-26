Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.23 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brown & Brown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

In other news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $101.97. 30,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,760. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $66.73 and a one year high of $103.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

