Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,706,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $265,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $258.31. 16,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,643. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.49 and a one year high of $259.33.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.