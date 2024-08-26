Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $734,000 Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 93.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.87 per share, for a total transaction of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,987.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.24. 44,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $67.40.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 132.32%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

