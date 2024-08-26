Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $802,000 Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 786.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.01. The company had a trading volume of 137,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,002. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

