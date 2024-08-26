Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 114.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,647.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $480.54. 17,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $445.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.72. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $298.86 and a 1 year high of $483.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.00.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

