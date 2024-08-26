Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 125 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1,218.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $256.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $278.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

