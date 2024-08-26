Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 506 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth $53,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,858. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.83.

Garmin Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.39. The stock had a trading volume of 43,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,594. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.88. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $181.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

