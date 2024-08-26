RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Raised to $92.50

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $79.00 to $92.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of RB Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.36.

RB Global Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.46. 162,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.88. RB Global has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $87.23.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.67%. RB Global’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RB Global will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $256,650.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 20,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $230,563.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,162.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $256,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 20,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,841.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,216. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RB Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,992,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,827,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,497 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in RB Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,564,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,590,000 after acquiring an additional 114,225 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,649,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,920,000 after buying an additional 2,655,388 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,311,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,865,000 after buying an additional 109,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,143,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,881,000 after buying an additional 168,945 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

