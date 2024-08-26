REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) Raises Dividend to $1.02 Per Share

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This is a positive change from REA Group’s previous final dividend of $0.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81.

In related news, insider Owen Wilson acquired 7,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$213.52 ($144.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,699,405.68 ($1,148,247.08). In other news, insider Owen Wilson acquired 7,959 shares of REA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$213.52 ($144.27) per share, with a total value of A$1,699,405.68 ($1,148,247.08). Also, insider Tracey Fellows sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$190.95 ($129.02), for a total transaction of A$763,792.00 ($516,075.68). Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,152,522 in the last three months. Insiders own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

