Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40. 197,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 810,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 81.21% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $340.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Real Brokerage

About Real Brokerage

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

