Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40. 197,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 810,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.
Real Brokerage Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28.
Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 81.21% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $340.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Real Brokerage
About Real Brokerage
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Real Brokerage
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.