Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Up 1.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $61.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Realty Income traded as high as $61.93 and last traded at $61.93. Approximately 701,040 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,011,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.09.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $877,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 423.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.33.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.263 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

