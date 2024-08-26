Request (REQ) Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. Request has a total market cap of $84.36 million and $1.60 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008415 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,888.04 or 0.99973440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007947 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000919 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,592,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,696,343 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,592,073.8906219 with 768,696,342.5944647 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11553273 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $1,132,340.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

