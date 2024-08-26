Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $18.16 Million Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,902 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $18,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,774,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 15,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 665,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,168,000 after acquiring an additional 660,978 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth approximately $33,177,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 261.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 436,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 315,783 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average of $54.76. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DINO. Barclays lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.55.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

