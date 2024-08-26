Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.52 Million Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $9,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Globus Medical by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 234,374 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 20,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.21. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $74.21. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $629.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.33 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

