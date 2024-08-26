Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 210 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $1,615,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 381.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,734 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 646.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 261,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after purchasing an additional 226,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 21.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 582,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,170,000 after purchasing an additional 103,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $98.25 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $104.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.