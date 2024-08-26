Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 2,637 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in DexCom by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,135 shares of company stock worth $446,797. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.34. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

